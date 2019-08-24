App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Security forces on high alert along LoC, IB in J&K due to cross-border terror threat

"The threat of cross-border terrorism continues to exist. The security forces are maintaining a state of high alert," Principal Secretary, J-K government, Rohit Kansal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Security forces are in a state of high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir as the threat of cross-border terrorism "continues to exist", officials said on August 24.

"The threat of cross-border terrorism continues to exist. The security forces are maintaining a state of high alert," Principal Secretary, J-K government, Rohit Kansal, who is also the state government's spokesman, said.

Kasnsal was briefing the reporters about the situation in the state.

Close

He said the day-time restrictions have been lifted from 69 police station areas in the Valley.

"The day time restrictions have been lifted from 69 police stations across the length and breadth of the valley, while 81 police stations in Jammu region are without any day-time restrictions," Kansal said.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

