Security forces on high alert along LoC, IB in J&K due to cross-border terror threat

Security forces are in a state of high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir as the threat of cross-border terrorism "continues to exist", officials said on August 24.

"The threat of cross-border terrorism continues to exist. The security forces are maintaining a state of high alert," Principal Secretary, J-K government, Rohit Kansal, who is also the state government's spokesman, said.

Kasnsal was briefing the reporters about the situation in the state.

He said the day-time restrictions have been lifted from 69 police station areas in the Valley.