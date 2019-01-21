App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Seat-sharing woes haunt Grand Alliance in Bihar, Congress fears isolation: Report

Apart from Congress, the addition of Mayawati's BSP might upset Upendra Kushwaha

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News 

The Grand Alliance in Bihar is going through seat-sharing troubles with tension growing among partners, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report states that Congress is feeling most of the heat after it was left on its own in neighboring Uttar Pradesh, and the party fears a repeat in Bihar as well.

The Congress had contested on 12 seats during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections while the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had fielded candidates in 27 seats. The arrangement, however, will change with the recent addition of new partners in the alliance, including Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) among others.

According to the report, while Lalu Yadav is not ready to give more than eight seats to Congress, the Grand Old Party is bargaining for 12 seats again.

An RJD leader told the newspaper that the party will reduce its number to accommodate new partners. "Congress will also have to do the same," the leader said.

"The division should be 50-50. We will adjust Kushwaha, Manjhi and Sharadji from our quota," a Congress leader said.

The report states that apart from Congress, the addition of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) might upset Upendra Kushwaha.

Quoting people aware of the negotiations, the report states that Kushwaha's RLSP was offered five seats, four from Bihar and one from Jharkhand. However, after RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM inister Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with Mayawati, RJD might offer Gopalganj to BSP. Gopalganj is one of the seats offered to RLSP.

According to the report, Congress has been wary of RJD ever since Tejashwi's meeting with Mayawati. RJD, on its part, is uncomfortable with the influx of upper caste leaders in Congress' rank-and-file. Moreover, with senior leaders from BJP such as Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha expected to join the Grand Alliance, RJD fears that Congress' demand for seats would go up.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has already reached a seat-sharing agreement, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and BJP contesting on 17 seats each while Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) contesting on six.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 06:27 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.