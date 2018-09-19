App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sealing drive: Vijay Goel to meet SC-appointed monitoring committee over 'irregularities'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Vijay Goel Wednesday said he will meet the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee to raise objections over "irregularities" committed in the ongoing sealing drive in the city.

During a protest against the alleged arbitrary sealing in Trinagar in northwest Delhi, Goel said there were complaints that shops were sealed even after their owners paid conversion charges to municipal corporations.

"Also, there were complaints that houses were getting sealed as shops in the drive and he will raise all these issues in his meeting with the monitoring committee," a statement from Goel's office said.

The parliamentary affairs minister claimed people have committed suicide due to the sealing drive and cited the example of a 35-year-old tailor in Keshavpuram, it said. Goel said that stakeholders involved in the sealing process need to take cognisance of "resentment" among people and take immediate and corrective steps to address their grievances.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 10:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

