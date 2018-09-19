Sealing drive: Vijay Goel to meet SC-appointed monitoring committee over 'irregularities'

During a protest against the alleged arbitrary sealing in Trinagar in northwest Delhi, Goel said there were complaints that shops were sealed even after their owners paid conversion charges to municipal corporations.
Union minister Vijay Goel Wednesday said he will meet the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee to raise objections over "irregularities" committed in the ongoing sealing drive in the city.
During a protest against the alleged arbitrary sealing in Trinagar in northwest Delhi, Goel said there were complaints that shops were sealed even after their owners paid conversion charges to municipal corporations.
"Also, there were complaints that houses were getting sealed as shops in the drive and he will raise all these issues in his meeting with the monitoring committee," a statement from Goel's office said.