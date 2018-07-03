App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

SDMC rolls back hike in tax rate for small commercial properties

Mayor Narender Chawla said property tax rates in respect of such properties have been "rolled back" to bring the rates back to the level existing in financial year 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The civic body in south Delhi has rolled back increase in rate of tax for small commercial property-owners for the current financial year, a move that will benefit nearly 30,000 people, officials said today.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in a statement said owners or occupiers of properties sized less than 150 sqm, will have to pay property tax for the financial year 2018-19 at the rate of taxes applicable in the last fiscal.

Mayor Narender Chawla said property tax rates in respect of such properties have been "rolled back" to bring the rates back to the level existing in financial year 2017-18.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairperson Shikha Rai said the excess amount of property tax already paid till date on this account, with respect to those properties will be adjusted during the financial year 2019-20.

"Around 30,000 owners or occupiers of such properties will be benefited with this liberal decision of the SDMC. It wanted to give relief to small commercial property owners with an aim to protect them from any enhanced amount of property tax," she said.

These properties will henceforth be levied tax as per rates applicable in their respective category of colonies i.e., 10 percent, 12 percent and 15 percent, instead of 20 percent rate mentioned in the original schedule of taxes for the financial year 2018-19, the SDMC said.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.