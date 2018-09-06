SC/ST amendment protests: Bharat Bandh gets lukewarm response, scattered clashes reported from UP, Bihar

The Bharat Bandh called by over 35 organisations representing upper-caste interests on September 6 has been largely peaceful, according to reports. While normal life was affected in certain parts of the country— including Madhya Pradesh and Bihar— no major incidents of violence or clashes were reported.

In March, the Supreme Court had expressed concern regarding the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, stating that the act is being misused. The apex court had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail and had also ruled against automatic arrest or booking of the accused under the law.

In July, Parliament passed an amendment to the SC/ST Act that overruled the SC’s order diluting it.

The protests in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, were against these amendments.

In April, Madhya Pradesh had witnessed similar protests when groups agitating against the SC order had called for a shutdown. The agitation had soon turned violent in several districts of the state, killing four and injuring many others, including police personnel. Anticipating similar response this time around, the state government had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in all the districts of the state. Private schools and colleges were shut, and the local administration in Bhind, Shivpuri and Gwalior declared a holiday as a precautionary measure.

“Local residents wore black clothes in protest and business establishments remained shut,” said Vyapari Sangh president Mahesh Chandak.

Over 34 companies of special armed forces were deployed across the state. In Gwalior, authorities used drones for surveillance.

Meanwhile, in states like Bihar and Rajasthan, protesters forcibly stopped trains and blocked roads. Like Madhya Pradesh, markets in Bihar and Rajasthan remained shut. Although no untoward incidents were reported from the state, schools and colleges remained shut in Rajasthan, according to reports.

In Bihar, protesters staged a demonstration in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state headquarters in Patna, protesting against “betrayal by the very party we have been voting for”, The Indian Express reported. Section 144 was imposed in several districts of Bihar and over 34 units of security forces were deployed across the state.

Six policemen were injured in clashes with protesters in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Bairia in UP, Surendra Singh, came out in support of the bandh. "Upper-caste people made me the MLA and not Muslims and Dalits. I am ready to sacrifice for the upper caste. If my upper-caste supporters ask me, I can also resign (from my seat) for their sake," Singh said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while the shutdown does not have any meaning, "people have their feelings".

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to express themselves," Adityanath said.