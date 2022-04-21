US scientist, a Taylor Swift fan, names new millipede species after her

A true blue “Swiftie”. A scientist in the United States has named a newly-discovered millipede species after music sensation Taylor Swift.

A paper about the species, named Nannaria swiftae, has been published in peer-reviewed journal ZooKeys.

“I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her,” Derek Hennen, the lead author of the paper, tweeted. “A high honor!”

Hennen, who is an entomologist, told Huffpost that he listened to a lot of Taylor Swift music during his time in college.

“It (Swift’s music) brought me joy and helped me through some difficult times, so I wanted to show my appreciation. Since this new species is from Tennessee and she lived in Tennessee for a while, I thought it was a nice fit.”

The footnote of his study also acknowledged Swift.

“The specific name is a noun in the genitive case derived as a matronym, and is named in honor of the artist Taylor Swift, in recognition of her talent as a songwriter and performer and in appreciation of the enjoyment her music has brought DAH (Derek Hennen). “

Hennen described the chestnut-brown millipede as “pretty” and said he hopes Swift appreciates his gesture.

"For a scientist, naming a species after someone is intended to be an honor, so I hope she views it positively," he told CNN.

Hennen has also given a similar honour to his wife Marian. Another millipede species is named Nannaria marianae after her.

He told CNN that whenever he and his wife took walks together, she patiently waited while he went looking for millipedes.

"She was beside me the whole time while I was working on my Ph.D. and gave me a lot of love and support, and this is my way of showing her my love and support for her," he added.