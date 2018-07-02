App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear Ahmed Patel's plea challenging petition against his election to Rajya Sabha

In his plea, Patel has said that the election petition filed by his rival BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput in the high court was not maintainable and needed to be dismissed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court will next week hear a petition of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel seeking a direction to the Gujarat High Court not to proceed with the hearing of a plea challenging his election to the Rajya Sabha.

In his plea, Patel has said that the election petition filed by his rival BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput in the high court was not maintainable and needed to be dismissed.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will hear Patel's petition on July 9.

Advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Patel, mentioned the matter before the bench and said that the high court was moving ahead with the hearing on Rajput's poll petition.

related news

"The election petition filed in high court cannot challenge the order of the Election Commission. This petition is not maintainable and should be dismissed," he said.

The bench then said it will hear the petition on Monday next.

Patel was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year after defeating Rajput, who had resigned from the Congress to join the BJP.

The win for the Congress leader came after the Election Commission had cancelled the votes of rebel Congress MLAs, Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel. This had brought down the requirement for an outright victory for a candidate to 44 from 45.

Immediately after Patel got elected, Rajput had filed a petition in the high court challenging the poll panel's decision to invalidate the votes of the two rebel MLAs. Had these votes been counted, he would have defeated Patel, Rajput had contended.

In his petition in the high court, Rajput had also alleged that Patel had taken the party MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru before the election, which, he claimed, amounted to bribing the voters.

Patel had challenged Rajput's plea and sought its dismissal at the "threshold level" for not serving the respondents an attested copy of the petition as required under the law.

The high court, however, rejected his plea and said the petitioner had substantially complied with the provisions of law and the defects could be easily cured.

Patel moved the top court against the high court order, saying that Rajput's petition was "devoid of merits" and failed to show any "cause of action".
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Supreme Court

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.