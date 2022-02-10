MARKET NEWS

    SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row

    Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the top court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It’s spreading across the country. "

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab row from the Karnataka High Court to itself.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing and decide it.

    Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the top court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It’s spreading across the country.

    After being told by Sibal that he did not want any order and only listing of the plea, the CJI said, "We will see. "

    On Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a full bench, comprising himself and Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, which will look into the hijab matter on Thursday.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 01:52 pm
