Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of Lakhimpur Kheri incident

A Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli and led by Chief Justice NV Ramana will be hearing the matter on October 7.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST

The Supreme Court of India on October 6 took suo moto cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight persons were killed.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government had initiated a judicial probe into the matter headed by a retired High Court judge.

Four farmers had died in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district after they were allegedly mowed down by an SUV that was part of Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Misra’s convoy. In the aftermath of the alleged incident, four more persons including a journalist, and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Related stories

While a case has been lodged against Ashish Mishra, no arrest has been made yet. The union minister’s son has been maintaining that he was not part of the convoy that was attacked by protesting farmers after some of them were allegedly run over by the car that was leading the BJP convoy.

The farmers, who had assembled to stop the visit of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, said the violence near Tikonia-Banbirpur road started after one of the cars in the ministers' convoy mowed down the protesters.

A 25-second-long video clip that shows a jeep hitting the farmers who fall to the ground, was shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle on October 4.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lakhimpur Kheri #Supreme Court
first published: Oct 6, 2021 09:54 pm

