SC stays felling of trees in Aarey colony: The story so far

The Metro will come affect residents living around Aarey forests. The state government has allotted 90 acres of land within Aarey forest to rehabilitate tribals and slum dwellers living in the area. The construction of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects unlocks prime land and could open up the possibility for developers to further build projects in the area - but again, the development of an SRA project in an ecologically-sensitive area brings up its own environmental questions. (Representative Image: Reuters)