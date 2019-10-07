SC stays felling of trees in Aarey colony: The story so far

Here is a look at the controversy in a development vs environment saga that has left green activists furious. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The Supreme Court (SC) ordered status quo on felling of trees at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony on October 7 until further orders. Here is a look at the controversy in a development vs environment saga that has left green activists furious. The information has been sourced from an article written by Chairman of Anarock Property Consultants, Anuj Puri, for Moneycontrol. (Image: PTI) 2/8 In space-starved and congested Mumbai, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey are some of the few green spaces that work as the lungs of the city. The rich biodiversity, of Aarey provides a home to several animals, birds and with lakhs of trees. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/8 A 20-member BMC Tree Committee had approved the cutting of the trees. The committee included members from Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and also tree experts. (Image: PTI) 4/8 Environmentalists fear that the mass felling of trees -- around 2,700 -- will disturb the ecological balance of Mumbai and can exacerbate chronic problems like flooding. (Image: PTI) 5/8 On the other hand, Mumbai is in desperate need of an enhanced public transport solution. The metro will address commuting requirements of tens of thousands of suburbanites and will eventually de-congest the city. (Image: PTI) 6/8 The Metro will come affect residents living around Aarey forests. The state government has allotted 90 acres of land within Aarey forest to rehabilitate tribals and slum dwellers living in the area. The construction of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects unlocks prime land and could open up the possibility for developers to further build projects in the area - but again, the development of an SRA project in an ecologically-sensitive area brings up its own environmental questions. (Representative Image: Reuters) 7/8 Shiv Sena, which is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, has opposed the felling of trees in Aarey. "The vigour with which the Mumbai Metro 3 is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting. How about posting these officials in POK giving them charge to destroy terror camps rather than trees," said President of Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray. (Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray) 8/8 However, the other part of the ruling alliance, is in favour of cutting down trees to build the metro car shed. The Bombay High Court had recently dismissed all petitions that opposed the felling of trees, which was stayed by the SC. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis argued that the project was being built on government land that does not fall under forest area. (Image: PTI) First Published on Oct 7, 2019 03:59 pm