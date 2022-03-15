English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    SC stays Centre's order banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security concerns

    A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast.

    PTI
    March 15, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed till further orders the January 31 order of the Centre banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security grounds.

    A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast.

    The bench left the question open on whether content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself.

    The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order.

    On March 10, the top court had sought response from the Centre on the channel’s plea of against the Kerala High Court order upholding the Centre’s decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #MediaOne #Supreme Court
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 04:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.