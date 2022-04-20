English
    SC stays anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

    Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered.

    He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.

     

    The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

    Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jahangirpuri #Supreme Court
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:05 pm
