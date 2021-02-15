MARKET NEWS

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

This is the seventh meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member committee is holding consultations with stakeholders both online and in person.

PTI
February 15, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new farm laws on Monday said it held consultations with eminent academicians and agri-professionals on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over two months now.

In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion with academicians and professionals on Monday through video conferencing.

"In total, 7 eminent academicians and professionals in the field participated through video conferencing for detailed deliberations with the committee members,” it said.

The committee members requested the participants to give their views on the three farm laws.

"All the participating professionals and academicians gave their detailed views and suggestions…,” the statement said.

The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report within two months after consulting the concerned stakeholders.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over two months now seeking repeal of the new legislations, introduced by the Centre last year, saying they are pro-corporate and could weaken the mandi system.

The 11 rounds of the talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions has so far remained deadlocked even though the former has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 18 months, which the unions have rejected.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Supreme Court
first published: Feb 15, 2021 06:56 pm

