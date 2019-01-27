SC cancels January 29 hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case

Justice S A Bobde will not be available on January 29 due to which sitting of the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi stands canceled.
The Supreme Courton January 27 cancelled the January 29 hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case due to non-availability of one of the five judges of a Constitution bench.
Justice S A Bobde will not be available on January 29 due to which sitting of the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi stands canceled, as per a notice issued by the Supreme Court registry.
The five-judge bench was re-constituted on January 25, as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original bench, had recused himself from hearing the matter.
When the new bench was constituted, Justice N V Ramana was also excluded from the re-constitution bench.
No reason was cited for the exclusion of Justice Ramana in the new Constitution bench.Besides the CJI, the new bench comprises justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.