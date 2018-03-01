App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Feb 23, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Centre to consider suggestions on Quadricycles

Quadricycles are a new category of cycle-like four-wheelers which are now allowed to ply on the roads.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to give "due consideration" to suggestions made on the issue of safety and emission standards of small four-wheeler vehicles and quadricycles.

Quadricycles are a new category of cycle-like four-wheelers which are now allowed to ply on the roads. The issue before the apex court also related to the sale of small four-wheelers with a mass of up to 1500 kg.

In its order, a bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit noted that the government's draft notification of June 2017 regarding safety standards for quadricycles was handed over to the counsel representing the petitioners. It also took note of the notification of November 24 last year regarding the emission standards of such vehicles.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand today told the bench that matters were at the final stage of the consideration by the Ministry of Road Transport.

related news

"Having regard to the nature of the issue, we permit the parties before this court to file their suggestions, if any, to the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport, within a period of two weeks from today. The same be given due consideration and the matter may thereafter be finalised expeditiously," the bench said.

"It is made clear that we have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the rival contentions and are disposing of all these matters with the direction that the suggestions of the petitioners instead of being considered by this court, be considered by the concerned authority of the central government," the bench said in its order.

A batch of petitions was filed in the apex court saying that safety and emission standards must be laid down first before these vehicles are introduced in the market and without this, it might endanger the safety of people. The pleas had challenged the amendments made to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to allow these new vehicles to ply on the roads.

The Centre had earlier constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Dinesh Tyagi, director of the International Centre for Automotive Technology, for the purpose of framing rules and regulations for these new category of vehicles.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC