    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    SC appreciates effort in evacuating Indians from Ukraine, says concerned about anxiety of people

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana lauded the personal efforts undertaken by Attorney General K K Venugopal to ensure the evacuation of Bengaluru resident Fathima Ahana and several other medical students who were stranded near the Romania border in Ukraine.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the Centre’s submission that it has evacuated 17,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone in Ukraine, saying it appreciated the efforts but was concerned about the anxiety of people.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana lauded the personal efforts undertaken by Attorney General K K Venugopal to ensure the evacuation of Bengaluru resident Fathima Ahana and several other medical students who were stranded near the Romania border in Ukraine.

    A total of 17,000 stranded people have already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Venugopal told the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kolhi.

    “We appreciate the efforts by the Centre. We are not saying anything on that. But we are also concerned,” said the bench.

    The bench, hearing two petitions related to the evacuation of students and others from Ukraine, asked the Centre to consider setting up a helpdesk for the families of the stranded people.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Supreme Court #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 12:58 pm
