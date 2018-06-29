App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBSP to discuss ties with BJP in 'emergency' meeting: Arvind Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar had claimed that corruption had increased under the present dispensation and that his party was not getting the respect it deserved under the present government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), one of the alliance partners in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, has convened an emergency meeting in Lucknow on July 4 to discuss "pressing" issues including review of ties with BJP, a senior leader said today.

"An emergency meeting of office bearers has been convened to discuss various pressing issues including review of the party's alliance with the BJP," party's general secretary Arvind Rajbhar told newspersons here.

Besides a review of the alliance, the party's strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, "neglect of SBSP workers" in the BJP government and "atrocities" on women and the youth will be discussed during the meeting, Arvind Rajbhar, son of UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, said.

Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will also attend the meeting, Arvind Rajbhar added.

Om Prakash Rajbhar has recently been issuing controversial statements leaving the government red faced.

He had claimed that corruption had increased under the present dispensation and that his party was not getting the respect it deserved under the present government.

Recently he took up labour work for construction of a road outside his house in Varanasi, accusing government officials of laxity and neglect.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 06:12 pm

#BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

