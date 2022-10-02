Say ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘Hello’ while answering calls, Maharashtra government tells officials, residents

The Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say "Vande Mataram" while receiving phone calls instead of “Hello”.

"Vande Mataram means we are bowing before our mother,” Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister, said at a rally held in Wardha district on Gandhi Jayanti. “Hence, it is our appeal to the people to say Vande Mataram instead of Hello.”

A Government Resolution issued on Saturday had appealed to Maharashtra government employees and officers to greet people by saying "Vande Mataram" instead of "Hello" during official or personal phone calls. It is not mandatory, but the heads of departments should encourage their staff to do so, the resolution stated.

It said “Hello” depicted western culture and the word did not have any specific meaning. "The word is just a formality which does not arouse any emotion," the resolution said.

Greeting people by saying "Vande Mataram" will create a feeling of affection, it said, adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted to promote it.

Meanwhile, at the event in Wardha on Sunday, Mungantiwar said, “If people want to say 'Jai Bhim' or 'Jai Shri Ram', or even mention their parents' names while answering a phone call all forms are ok with us. Our appeal is to avoid saying Hello while receiving a call."

“During the independence movement, a slogan like "Inquilab Zindabad" (long live the revolution) was banned by the British rulers,” he added. "But, it inspired many people to join the (freedom) movement and eventually we got independence."

Even Mahatma Gandhi had supported (the chanting of) Vande Mataram and he had written so in a column published at that time, he said.