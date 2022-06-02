English
    Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies in Gurugram hospital

    June 02, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori died on Thursday at a Gurugram hospital following prolonged illness, members of his family said.

    He was 73. Sopori is survived by his wife and two sons Sorabh and Abhay, who also plays santoor.

    He received multiple awards through his career, including the Padma Shri in 2004, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award, Sopori learnt western classical music from Washington University and Hindustani music from his father and grandfather.
