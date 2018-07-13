Sanju, Padmaavat lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is all set to begin from August 10 and will go on till August 22 under the theme ‘Inclusion’ exploring the diversity of contemporary Indian cinema.

Termed as southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema, IFFM 2018 has over 60 films in 22 languages for nominations and leading the pack is Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat.

Other nominations for Best Film include Padman, Hichki, Secret Superstar, Raazi, Mahanati and Rangasthalam.

Contenders in the Best Indie Film category are In The Shadows, Village Rockstars, Balekempa, Up, Down and Sideways (Documentary), Mayurakshi, Garbage, Sir and Love Sonia.

In the Best Actor category, nominations are — Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, Varun Dhawan for October, Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar for Padman, Manoj Bajpayee (In The Shadows), Fahadh Faasil (The Exhibit and Eyewitness), Soumitra Chaterjee (Mayurakshi) and Shahid Kapoor (Padmaavat).

Among the Best Actress nominees are Rani Mukerji for Hichki, Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars, Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati, Tillotama Shome for Sir, and Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar.

Names in the race for the Best Director title are Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju, Shoojit Sircar for October, R Balki for Padman, Siddharth P Malhotra for Hichki, Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat, Rima Das for Village Rockstars, Dipesh Jain for In the Shadows, Ere Gowda for Balekempa, Suresh Triveni for Tumhari Sulu, Meghna Gulzar for Raazi, Tabrez Noorani for Love Sonia and Rohena Gera for Sir.

Simi Garewal, Nikkhil Advani, Sue Maslin, Jill Bilcock, Andrew Anastaisos and Geoffrey Wright will come together as the IFFM Jury at the gala.