App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanju, Padmaavat lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

IFFM is all set to begin from August 10 and will go on till August 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is all set to begin from August 10 and will go on till August 22 under the theme ‘Inclusion’ exploring the diversity of contemporary Indian cinema.

Termed as southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema, IFFM 2018 has over 60 films in 22 languages for nominations and leading the pack is Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat.

Other nominations for Best Film include Padman, Hichki, Secret Superstar, Raazi, Mahanati and Rangasthalam.

Contenders in the Best Indie Film category are In The Shadows, Village Rockstars, Balekempa, Up, Down and Sideways (Documentary), Mayurakshi, Garbage, Sir and Love Sonia.

related news

In the Best Actor category, nominations are — Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, Varun Dhawan for October, Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar for Padman, Manoj Bajpayee (In The Shadows), Fahadh Faasil (The Exhibit and Eyewitness), Soumitra Chaterjee (Mayurakshi) and Shahid Kapoor (Padmaavat).

Among the Best Actress nominees are Rani Mukerji for Hichki, Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars, Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati, Tillotama Shome for Sir, and Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar.

Names in the race for the Best Director title are Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju, Shoojit Sircar for October, R Balki for Padman, Siddharth P Malhotra for Hichki, Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat, Rima Das for Village Rockstars, Dipesh Jain for In the Shadows, Ere Gowda for Balekempa, Suresh Triveni for Tumhari Sulu, Meghna Gulzar for Raazi, Tabrez Noorani for Love Sonia and Rohena Gera for Sir.

Simi Garewal, Nikkhil Advani, Sue Maslin, Jill Bilcock, Andrew Anastaisos and Geoffrey Wright will come together as the IFFM Jury at the gala.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.