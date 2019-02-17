Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sand artist pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack victims

Laxmi Gaud made a sand mural at the Juhu beach here on Saturday depicting a hand, decorated in three colours of the national flag, saluting those killed in the deadly terror strike.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid the outpouring of grief and outrage, a woman sand artist in Mumbai paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack in her own novel way.

Laxmi Gaud made a sand mural at the Juhu beach here on Saturday depicting a hand, decorated in three colours of the national flag, saluting those killed in the deadly terror strike.

Gaud, who assists her husband at his 'vada pav' (a popular street snack) stall on the beach when not doing sand art, took over nine hours to complete the sculpture.

The artist later told reporters on Saturday evening that she used nearly one tonne of the beach sand to make the mural.

"I started making it at 8.30 am and completed it by 6 pm. Some savings from our family business and financial support from friends helped me in buying colours for the sculpture," Gaud said.

"This is a tribute to the jawans from me and my family," she added.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #CPRF jawans #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama terror attacks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.