MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe May 26 as 'black day' marking 6 months of protest against farm laws

In a virtual press conference, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal appealed to people to raise black flags at their houses, vehicles and shops on May 26 to protest against the contentious farm legislations.

PTI
May 15, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
File image

File image

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, on Saturday announced that it will observe May 26 as ‘black day’, marking six months of their protest at Delhi’s borders against the Centre's three farm laws.

In a virtual press conference, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal appealed to people to raise black flags at their houses, vehicles and shops on May 26 to protest against the contentious farm legislations.

"On May 26, we will complete six months of this protest and it also happens to mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day," Rajewal said.

A large number of farmers reached Delhi’s borders on November 26 after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre’s farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from across the country joined the protest in the following months at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

Close

Related stories

Rajewal appealed to people to support the call for observing ‘black day’ on May 26.

"We appeal to people of the country and also Punjab to hang black flags at their house, shops, trucks and other vehicles. We will also burn effigies of (PM) Narendra Modi as a form of protest," he added.

He said that the government has not heard the farmers demands to repeal the three farm laws and "with increasing prices of fertilisers, diesel and petrol, the farming business is not possible".

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #Farm laws #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Samyukta Kisan Morcha
first published: May 15, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.