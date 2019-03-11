Samjhauta Express blast case verdict deferred till March 14

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Panchkula deferred the verdict for Samjhauta blast case till March 14.

The court was expected to pronounce the verdict on March 11.

A Panipat-based human rights lawyer named Momin Malik reportedly filed an application before the court on behalf of a Pakistani national, Raheela Wakil. The plea stated that Wakil wants to place additional evidence on record. Wakil claims to be the daughter of one of the victims of the blast.

The agency in its charge sheet against right-wing Hindu ideologue Swami Aseemanand, the prime accused in the case, said the act was committed using IEDs and inflammable substances. This had caused blasts and fire in two coaches of the train and killed 68 people, including 43 Pakistan citizens, 10 Indian citizens and 15 unidentified people.The blast ripped through Samjhauta Express— which runs between Delhi and Lahore— on February 18, 2007, at Haryana's Panipat district while on its way to Attari on India-Pakistan border.

Two unexploded suitcase bombs were found in other compartments of the train.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed in 2007 to probe the case, and it was handed over to the NIA in 2010.

In its charge sheet, NIA named eight persons as the accused. Only four — Naba Kumar Sarkar, or Swami Aseemanand (out on bail); Lokesh Sharma (in judicial custody); Kamal Chauhan (in judicial custody); and Rajinder Chaudhary (in judicial custody) appeared before the court when the verdict was pronounced.