App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samjhauta Express blast case verdict deferred till March 14

A Pakistani national reportedly filed an application stating that she wants to place additional evidence on record. The Pakistani national claims to be the daughter of one of the victims of the train blast.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File picture
File picture
Whatsapp

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Panchkula deferred the verdict for Samjhauta blast case till March 14.

The court was expected to pronounce the verdict on March 11.

A Panipat-based human rights lawyer named Momin Malik reportedly filed an application before the court on behalf of a Pakistani national, Raheela Wakil. The plea stated that Wakil wants to place additional evidence on record. Wakil claims to be the daughter of one of the victims of the blast.

The agency in its charge sheet against right-wing Hindu ideologue Swami Aseemanand, the prime accused in the case, said the act was committed using IEDs and inflammable substances. This had caused blasts and fire in two coaches of the train and killed 68 people, including 43 Pakistan citizens, 10 Indian citizens and 15 unidentified people.The blast ripped through Samjhauta Express— which runs between Delhi and Lahore— on February 18, 2007, at Haryana's Panipat district while on its way to Attari on India-Pakistan border.

related news

Two unexploded suitcase bombs were found in other compartments of the train.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed in 2007 to probe the case, and it was handed over to the NIA in 2010.

In its charge sheet, NIA named eight persons as the accused. Only four — Naba Kumar Sarkar, or Swami Aseemanand (out on bail); Lokesh Sharma (in judicial custody); Kamal Chauhan (in judicial custody); and Rajinder Chaudhary (in judicial custody) appeared before the court when the verdict was pronounced.

In April 2018, a special NIA court in Hyderabad had acquitted all the accused, including Swami Aseemanand, named in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case citing lack of evidence.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Samjhauta Express

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Election Dates Are Finally Out. Cyrus Talks To Alleged Spokesperson Fo ...

Six Gujarati-origin Canadians among 149 Passengers Killed in Ethiopian ...

If Militants Find me, They Will Pump Bullets in My Body: Leaders of Ja ...

AAP Not in Talks With Congress For Alliance in Delhi, Will Contest All ...

Will Reveal My Plans on March 18, Says Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh on ...

A Son Tweeted About his Sad Dad's Empty Donut Shop. The Internet Knew ...

NIA Court Defers Verdict in Samjhauta Express Blast Case After Pak Wom ...

DGCA to Issue Safety Instructions After Ethiopia Crash, China and Indo ...

Voting Trends for Simultaneous Elections in Andhra Show Party that Won ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

Lok Sabha election dates are out, but pollsters would do well to rein ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.