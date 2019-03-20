Samjhauta blast case: NIA court acquits all four accused, including Swami Aseemanand

All four accused in the 2007 Samjhauta blast case have been acquitted of all charges by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Panchkula.

The four accused— Naba Kumar Sarkar, or Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary— were acquitted since the NIA failed to prove the charges against them.

The NIA had named eight persons in its charge sheet.

Earlier on March 11, the court had deferred the verdict till March 14 after a Panipat-based human rights lawyer named Momin Malik reportedly filed an application before the court on behalf of a Pakistani national, Raheela Wakil. The plea stated that Wakil wants to place additional evidence on record. Wakil claims to be the daughter of one of the victims of the blast.

The NIA in its charge sheet against right-wing Hindu ideologue Swami Aseemanand, the prime accused in the case, said the act was committed using IEDs and inflammable substances. This had caused blasts and fire in two coaches of the train and killed 68 people, including 43 Pakistan citizens, 10 Indian citizens and 15 unidentified people.

The blast ripped through Samjhauta Express— which runs between Delhi and Lahore— on February 18, 2007, at Haryana's Panipat district while on its way to Attari on India-Pakistan border.

Two unexploded suitcase bombs were found in other compartments of the train.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed in 2007 to probe the case, and it was handed over to the NIA in 2010.