Salman Rushdie.

Author Salman Rushdie will likely lose an eye and suffered severed nerves in an arm and damage to his liver after he was stabbed on Friday, his agent said, adding that Rushdie was on a ventilator.

"The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," Andrew Wylie said in a written statement.