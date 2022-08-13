Salman Rushdie: Key dates in his life

Salman Rushdie, 'The Satanic Verses' and 'Midnights Children' writer, is among the world's best.

Here are key dates in the life of the British writer Salman Rushdie:

June 19, 1947: He is born in Bombay, now Mumbai, in India.

- 1981: His second novel, "Midnight's Children", wins the Booker Prize. In 2008 it is named the "Booker of Bookers" after winning a public vote for the best Booker-winning novel in 40 years of the award.

- 1988: "The Satanic Verses" is released and swiftly banned in Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and other countries. It is banned for import to India.

- 1989: Iran issues a fatwa, or religious decree, that calls for Rushdie to be killed for insulting Islam in "The Satanic Verses". He is driven underground and for over a decade lives between safe houses and under the pseudonym Joseph Anton.

- 1990: Newsweek publishes an essay by Rushdie, "In Good Faith", in which he seeks to defend the novel.

- 1993: He participates in the founding the International Parliament of Writers aimed at protecting writers and freedom of speech. It is dissolved in 2003.

- 2005: "Shalimar the Clown" is published, with many narrative threads revolving around Kashmir.

- 2007: He is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to literature, prompting widespread Muslim protests, notably in Pakistan.

- 2009: Iran says the fatwa is "still valid".

- 2012: Publication of his memoir "Joseph Anton", looking back at his years underground.

- 2015: "Two Years, Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights", is released.

- 2016: Having lived in New York for around 20 years he becomes a US citizen.

He is short listed for the Booker Prize for "Quichotte", a modern version of the Cervantes classic.