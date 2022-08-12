Salman Rushdie attacked: Author Amitav Ghosh, others react

Salman Rushdie.

Novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked on Friday. Witnesses and police said Rushdie, who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was stabbed by a man who rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state before a talk. Following are reactions to the attack:

US SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER OF NEW YORK

"This attack is shocking and appalling. It is an attack on freedom of speech and thought, which are two bedrock values of our country and of the Chautauqua Institution."

"I hope Mr. Rushdie quickly and fully recovers and the perpetrator experiences full accountability and justice."

PEN INTERNATIONAL

"We are deeply concerned by the news that former PEN America President, @SalmanRushdie, was attacked today just before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. We condemn the attack and wish him a fast recovery."

AUTHOR AMITAV GHOSH

"Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery."

NEW YORK GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

"Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event."