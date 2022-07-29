When confronted, man who vaccinated 30 students with same syringe said...

A health worker in Madhya Pradesh, who vaccinated 30 school students against COVID-19 with a single syringe on July 27, defended himself saying he was just following instructions.
Jitendra Ahirwar, a nursing college student, was assigned the task of vaccinating children at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.
At the vaccination site, the parents of some of the students noticed that he was using the same syringe for multiple vaccinations and raised an alarm, news agency PTI reported.
When asked about his negligent act, Ahirwar claimed that a higher-up had told him to vaccinate everyone at the centre with a single syringe.
The person recording Ahirwar's statement then asked him if he knew that the same syringe should not be used to inject different persons.
"I know that," the man said. "That is why I asked them (the authorities) if I had to use just one syringe. They said yes, so I did. How is it my fault?"
Ahirwar was arrested after the incident came to light. A first information report was filed against him under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others), according to PTI.
Meanwhile, the district's vaccination officer, Dr Shobharam Roshan, was suspended. The Sagar district collector has recommended a departmental probe into the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)