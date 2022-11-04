Sacked Twitter employees' tribute to the company with #OneTeam is viral | See tweets

Yash Agarwal's smiling photo tweet after being sacked from Twitter is viral. (Image: @yashagarwalm/Twitter)

Twitter layoffs have officially begun and the microblogging site is brimming with goodbye tweets of ex-employees who had nothing but good things to say about their now former workplace.

After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, employees of the social media giant were under a cloud of uncertainty about their future at the company until an email on Thursday intimated to them some bad news – the layoffs are happening today.

An email to Twitter staff said that they will intimate employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time today about staff layoffs.

The email further said that those sacked will be notified about next steps on their personal emails while ones who won't be affected will also get an email about the same on their work ids.

Ones who have been sacked shared their fond memories or just how much they would miss their workplace with the hashtag “One Team”, that is now trending.

Chris Younie, who handled entertainment partnerships, wrote that it he had been remotely logged out and that too at 3 am.



Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac wont turn on.

But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/iWyAPeURcm — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) November 4, 2022



It’s official I’m out. Absolutely enjoyed my time and being able to be me everyday at work. My team has been fantastic and grateful I had the pleasure of working with them #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam

— Dr. Yvette Thomas (@TechD0C) November 4, 2022



I am officially out

It has been the biggest pleasure to be part of the Responsible ML research family at Twitter for the last year and a half - more announcements to come.#TwitterLayoffs — Irene Font Peradejordi (@if_peradejordi) November 4, 2022



Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg

— Yash Agarwal (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022



Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much.

So sad it had to end this way — Simon Balmain (@SBkcrn) November 4, 2022



wont get to Tweet it, but here it is - the last @Twitter Tweet from my team and I

Love y’all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/v6BWkeSVXr — Phonz (@Phonz) November 4, 2022



It’s been a year working at a place I never imagined I’ll ever get to work.I’m glad that I could represent for Africa & I didn’t let us down. My best career experience by far & it was beautiful whilst it lasted.Much love to all the amazing tweeps that made it worth it. #OneTeam

— Meistermind (@mistameister) November 4, 2022

Twitter offices have been temporarily shut and all badge access has been suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data", Reuters reported.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of the company, has already axed top leadership and dissolved the board soon after he took over after a bitter legal feud that didn't go in his favour.

Since he joined, Musk has called for a more aggressive work ethic and asked for cost cuts that marred the open work culture in Twitter.