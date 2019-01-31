Sacked CBI director Alok Verma refuses to join as DG Fire Services, faces show-cause notice

A day after the Centre asked sacked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma to join as the Director General of Fire Services, the government might issue him a show-cause notice for non-compliance.

Verma was assigned the post after a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Verma as the director of the investigation agency.

In his resignation letter, Verma had stated that since he has "already crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards", he "may be deemed as superannuated".

The government, in a letter to Verma on January 30, had asked Verma to join the new office "immediately". However, since Verma failed to comply, sources told CNN-News18 that the government might have to move against Verma "for breaking service rules".

Verma was removed as the chief of CBI with a 2:1 majority on January 10.

PM Modi voted against Verma, while senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also a part of the committee, wanted the ousted CBI boss to continue. Having the deciding vote, Justice AK Sikri, the third member, had found the CBI chief's continuance "detrimental to institutional integrity".

Justice Sikri was nominated by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to represent him.

Nageshwar Rao has been appointed as the interim director of CBI till the appointment of a new director or until further orders.

A selection panel meeting headed by Modi, and consisting of Kharge and CJI Gogoi, will pick the new chief on February 1. An earlier meeting had remained inconclusive.