Sacked Afghan TV anchor now sells street food. He has a sick mother to care for

A former television anchor in Afghanistan has been forced to sell food on the side of a street to earn a living after losing his job.

Many people are sharing Musa Mohammadi's story on social media and commenting on the state of the Afghan economy under the Taliban regime.

"Journalists life in Afghanistan under the Taliban," Kabul University lecturer Kabir Haqmal tweeted. "Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor and reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to feed his family and sells street food to earn some money. Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic."

A former colleague of Mohammadi highlighted that he had a sick mother to care for.

Mohammadi's plight moved many social media users. A journalist with the Independent, Izharullah, tweeted that Mohammadi had received a job offer from the state-run Radio Television Afghanistan.

"Personally I haven’t verified from Musa that what led him to this situation," Izharullah added.

War-torn Afghanistan had plunged further into chaos after Taliban returned to power in August last year.

The political upheaval led to frozen foreign reserves, increased pressure on the country's banking system and collapse in public finances. People also struggled with the the coronavirus crisis and a severe drought.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had estimated that 97 percent of the Afghan population could fall into poverty by mid 2022.

"Afghanistan teeters on the brink of universal poverty," UNDP had said in September. "As much as 97 percent of the population is at risk of sinking below the poverty line unless a response to the country’s political and economic crises is urgently launched."

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan also saw severe curtailment of freedoms for girl students, women professionals and journalists.