Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sabarimala row: Devaswom Board does U-turn, says women of all ages should be allowed in temple

The apex court is hearing pleas seeking review of its verdict on the Sabarimala temple

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
In a stark U-turn in its stand on the Sabarimala issue, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine, told the Supreme Court on February 6 that women of all age groups should be allowed to pray at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Justice Indu Malhotra specifically asked Devaswom Board's counsel Rakesh Dwivedi if that was the stand of the Board. "Is there a change in the stand of the Board from what it argued when writ petitions were decided?" she questioned.

Dwivedi replied, "Yes, the Board has now decided to respect the judgment and has also filed an application in this regard."

The apex court is hearing pleas seeking review of its verdict which had allowed women of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for Nair Service Society, opened the arguments before a five-judge bench and sought setting aside of the verdict.

The review petitions are being heard by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. There are 64 cases being heard in total, out of which some are review petitions while some are transfer petitions.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sabarimala row

