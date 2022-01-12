S Somanath appointed Space Secretary and Chairman of Space Commission

VSSC Director S Somanath (Image: Twitter/@CMOKerala)

The Centre on Wednesday appointed S Somanath as the Secretary of the Department of Space and the Chairman of the Space Commission.

Somanath is at present Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). His new appointment is for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post, inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in public interest, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Somanath will succeed K Sivan, who completes his extended tenure on Friday, January 14.