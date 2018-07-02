S Korean President to visit India next week

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrives in India next week on a four-day visit, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including the situation on the Korean peninsula and ways to boost bilateral trade and defence cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Moon will deliberate on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Moon arrives in India on Sunday.

"The two leaders will hold discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of shared interest with a view to further strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries," the MEA said.

A spokesperson in Moon's office in Seoul said the leaders will focus on expanding "future-oriented cooperation" between the two countries.

"India is fast becoming a major power with the fastest-growing economy in Asia. It is also a key nation for cooperation under the New Southern Policy that our government is actively pursuing," he said, according to Korean news agency Yonhap.

There has been an upswing in India's defence cooperation with South Korea and both sides are expected to explore ways to enhance it.

Sources said the two leaders will also deliberate on strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Moon's visit to India comes nearly a month after the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. The situation on the Korean peninsula is likely to figure in his talks with Modi.

The South Korean president is scheduled to leave for Singapore after concluding his visit here.