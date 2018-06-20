App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rythu Bandhu Scheme: Passbooks and cheques yet to reach over 50,000 farmers in Telangana

The Rythu Bandhu Scheme was launched on May 10 earlier this year to support farming in the state by offering Rs 4,000 per acre twice a year in the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Awaiting support as promised by the Government of Telangana under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, 50,000 farmers are yet to receive the passbooks and cheques.

The primary reason for the delay allegedly is the mistakes done by the revenue department in preparing these documents.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the farmers have been visiting the mandal revenue offices regularly to get the mistakes verified. However, the revenue officials still seem to be unable to rectify the errors. The report quoted a farmer from Sattupalli in Khammam, Telangana who alleged the revenue officials of continuing to do mistakes despite several meetings and open verification.

While the state government had strictly instructed the officials to take necessary steps for rectification of the mistakes and hand over the passbooks and cheques to farmers before June 20 this year, the farmers are yet to see any steps taken by them till date.

In Kandukur village alone, more than 500 cheques and passbooks are pending. The farmers have been looking forward to the grant of up to Rs 8,000 promised under the scheme, more so because most of them are middle and small farmers.

The Rythu Bandhu Scheme was launched on May 10 to support farming in the state by offering Rs 4,000 per acre twice a year, in the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

The money, as per the scheme, is to be given to the farmers by a bearer bank cheque and the distribution will be monitored by the Agriculture Extension Officers. Under the scheme, the government will also provide a new Pattadar passbook to each farmer.

The scheme is targetted to benefit around 58 lakh farmers in Telangana. This is the first direct farmer investment support scheme in India where cash is provided directly to the farmers.

While many critics are calling it an election-centric move before the 2019 general elections, it might bring some relief to the struggling farming community in the state.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:06 pm

