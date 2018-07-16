App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russians allegedly used bitcoins to fund and hack 2016 US elections

Russian military group is believed to have funded operations and hack into computer networks and email ids of Democrats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Moneycontrol News

A 12-member Russian military intelligence group indicted for allegedly hacking computer networks and meddling  in the 2016 US presidential election used bitcoin to fund operations, court papers reveal.

According to Coindesk, the indictment has accused Russian intelligence officers of hacking several computer networks and email accounts of Democrats, including  presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Russian officers have been accused of laundering capital equivalent to $95,000 through a "web of transactions structured to capitalize on the perceived anonymity of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin." It is also alleged that US dollars and other currencies were used by defendants to alter the election results. Bitcoins were primarily used to purchase servers, registering domains, and otherwise making payments to launch the hack.

related news

Payments are said to have been made to companies, some of which also mine bitcoins. To track bitcoin transactions and facilitate payments, the defendants allegedly made use of multiple dedicated email accounts. Bitcoins were transferred by the indicted officials, who used the same computers that were used in hacking various email accounts.

Robert Mueller, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, was appointed in May 2017 to lead the special counsel investigation. The investigation has drawn ire from President Donald Trump, who vehemently denies any collusion on election meddling.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 09:44 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Trending News #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.