 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Russian patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all the parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12.00 on Jan. 6 until 24.00 on Jan. 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he said.

Ukraine-Russia war: A newly-mobilized Russian reservist fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during combat training on a range in Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 4. (Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce.

Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all the parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12.00 on Jan. 6 until 24.00 on Jan. 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he said.

The Russian Orthodox Church is by far the biggest of the churches in the Eastern Orthodox communion, which split with Western Christianity in the Great Schism of 1054. Today it has about 100 million followers within Russia and more outside.

But the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has divided the two biggest Slav congregations, and added to a growing dispute within Slav Orthodox Christianity that goes back more than a thousand years to the very roots of Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian Orthodox Church in Russia has backed what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation".