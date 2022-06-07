English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Russian parliament votes to exit European Court of Human Rights

    After Russia announced preparations to leave the European Court of Human Rights the Russian State Duma passed a pair of laws on Tuesday terminating the court's jurisdiction in Russia.

    Reuters
    June 07, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo)

    The Russian State Duma on Tuesday passed a pair of bills ending the European Court of Human Rights jurisdiction in Russia, after Russia announced plans to exit the court amid the conflict in Ukraine.

    The Russian parliament approved two bills, one removing the country from the courts jurisdiction and a second setting March 16 as the cut-off point, with rulings against Russia made after that date not to be implemented.

    Appeals to the ECHR had become a last resort for plaintiffs in several high-profile cases that had been rejected by Russian courts. In 2017, the court ordered Moscow to pay compensation to survivors of the 2004 Beslan school siege, who alleged failings on the part of the security services.

    On March 15, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to expel Russia from the organisation, of which the ECHR is part, in response to Russia's deployment of troops to Ukraine in February.

    Russia has said that it independently decided to leave the Council of Europe, with former President Dmitry Medvedev saying that Russias exit from the organisation represented an opportunity to restore the death penalty, which the Council of Europe's rules prohibit.

    Close
     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Duma #Eurpean Court of Human Rights #Russi-ukraine conflict #Russia #Ukraine #world
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 05:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.