 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Russian artist faces 10 years' jail for swapping grocery store price tags with info on Mariupol attacks

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

Sasha Skochilenko had reportedly replaced a price tag with a sign that provided information about the Mariupol art school bombing on March 20, 2022.

Sasha Skochilenko had reportedly replaced a price tag with a sign that provided information about the Mariupol art school bombing on March 20, 2022. (Image credit: @sovietvisuals/Twitter)

Sasha Skochilenko, a Russian artist is facing 10 years in jail for replacing supermarket price labels with information on Russian attacks on civilians in Mariupol, Ukraine. She has been accused of spreading ‘false information’.

Skochilenko doesn’t deny leaving the tags, but insists it’s all true,  The Guardian reported.

She was detained on April 11 and a St Petersburg court confined her to pre-trial detention until June, human rights charity Amnesty International said.

Sasha Skochilenko was charged under new laws banning "fake news" which criminalises Russians who disseminate "false information" about Russia's military institutions.

The laws also require Russians describe the invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Meanwhile, there have also been concerns regarding Skochilenko's health during her time in prison as she apparently suffers from celiac disease which is an immune reaction to eating gluten found in wheat, barley and rye.

Investigators have accused Skochilenko of being motivated by "political hatred for Russia," which could mean 10 years in jail and a fine of 3 million Russia Rubles ($36,000) if she is found guilty, The Guardian reported.

She is accused of "putting fragments of paper in place of price tags, containing knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces" in a Perekryostok supermarket on March 31. The incident was reported to the police by a customer, Skochilenko's lawyer said in court.

Skochilenko had reportedly replaced a price tag with a sign that provided information about the Mariupol art school bombing on March 20, 2022.

Ukrainian said Russian troops had bombed the school which was being used by hundreds of civilians as a shelter. While Russia confirmed there was a "humanitarian catastrophe" there, but it blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for it.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Mariupol #Russia #Russian invasion #Sasha Skochilenko #Ukraine
first published: Apr 17, 2022 12:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.