Ukraine woman, 31, died trying to get medicine for sick mother

Russia-Ukraine war: Valeriia Lera Maksetska had stayed behind in Ukraine to help others. (Image credit: Twitter/ @jameybutcher)

A young Ukrainian woman, who stayed behind in her war-torn country to serve the people, was killed in a Russian attack earlier this week when she stepped out to get medicines for her mother.

Valeriia "Lera" Maksetska, 31, was associated with a non-profit named Chemonics as well as US AID, a humanitarian group.



This is my staff member Valeriia (Lera) Maksetska. She was killed in a village west of Kyiv while trying to get medication for her sick mother. pic.twitter.com/Zbm4prqFRv

— Jamey Butcher (@jameybutcher) March 9, 2022

Chemonics CEO Jamey Butcher said the car that Maksetska was travelling in was gunned down by a Russian tank. Her mother Irina, and Yaroslav, the man driving the car, also died in the attack.

“These are all senseless deaths,” the CEO said. “Please remember Lera, Yaroslav, Irina. They are our heroes.”

Maksetska’s colleague from US AID, Samantha Power, said: “Lera, a trained medic, could've left Kyiv when the invasion began, but stayed to help others. Only when her mom Irina ran out of medicine did she evacuate. As Lera, Irina and their driver Yaroslav waited in a car for a Russian convoy to pass, a tank fired on them killing all three."



I'm enormously sad to share the death of Valeriia "Lera" Maksetska—proud Ukrainian, beloved @USAID implementing partner & brilliant, compassionate leader on building social cohesion & fighting disinformation. She was killed by the Russian military just shy of her 32nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/ZoMJJN2CJW March 9, 2022

Power said Maksetska had a joyful spirit and was fiercely dedicated to Ukraine. “As Lera wrote when Kyiv was attacked, she was angry at the awful violence “but so proud to be a Ukrainian and live someplace where beliefs matter.”

Russian’s war on Ukraine has reportedly killed thousands of civilians and forced over 25 lakh people to flee to neighbouring countries.

In Mariupol alone, 1,500 civilians are reported to have died in incessant Russian attacks, the city’s mayor told AFP.