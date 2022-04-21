English
    Why millionaire Ukraine CEO asked his country's military to bomb his home

    Russia-Ukraine war: After Andrey Stavnitser left for Poland, his home, situated west of Kyiv, was taken over by Russian forces. He said they were using it launch attacks on the capital city.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    Andrey Stavnitser said he hopes to rebuild his beautiful home some day. (Image credit: stavnitser_andrey/Instagram)

    Andrey Stavnitser said he hopes to rebuild his beautiful home some day. (Image credit: stavnitser_andrey/Instagram)

    When Russians occupied his home west of Kyiv, Ukrainian millionaire Andrey Stavnitser said his response was obvious: asking the military to bomb it.

    “There’s not much you can do now-a-days to help the military,” Stavnitser, the CEO of IT company, TransInvestService, told anchors on ITV network’s Good Morning Britain.

    Stavnitser left Ukraine for Poland after Russia’s invasion but kept monitoring his home through cameras.

    He told ITV that most of the cameras in his house were destroyed but one amateur web camera was still working occasionally. Through that, he saw Russian troops bringing looted equipment to his home.

    Stavnitser told the British network that he also caught sight of military equipment in his home.

    "There were 12 military vehicles on my territory, including rocket launchers, grenades, and tornado," Stavnitser said. "They were basically starting to shoot at Kyiv from my house."

    Stavnitser said his staff members were "undressed and interrogated by the Russians".

    "Disgusted"  by the events, he said he gave the Ukrainian military the go-ahead to destroy his home.

    "It was kind of an obvious decision for me," he told ITV. "I want to do everything to help Ukraine win."

    Stavnitser said it had not been long since he finished building the home. Sharing a photo on Instagram of the demolished property, he said he hoped to rebuild it someday.

    "We will rebuild the country, the main thing is to save as many lives as possible," he added. 

    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, thousands of civilians have been killed in violence and over 50 lakh have fled to other countries.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 01:59 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.