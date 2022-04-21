Why millionaire Ukraine CEO asked his country's military to bomb his home

Andrey Stavnitser said he hopes to rebuild his beautiful home some day. (Image credit: stavnitser_andrey/Instagram)

When Russians occupied his home west of Kyiv, Ukrainian millionaire Andrey Stavnitser said his response was obvious: asking the military to bomb it.

“There’s not much you can do now-a-days to help the military,” Stavnitser, the CEO of IT company, TransInvestService, told anchors on ITV network’s Good Morning Britain.

Stavnitser left Ukraine for Poland after Russia’s invasion but kept monitoring his home through cameras.

He told ITV that most of the cameras in his house were destroyed but one amateur web camera was still working occasionally. Through that, he saw Russian troops bringing looted equipment to his home.

Stavnitser told the British network that he also caught sight of military equipment in his home.

"There were 12 military vehicles on my territory, including rocket launchers, grenades, and tornado," Stavnitser said. "They were basically starting to shoot at Kyiv from my house."

Stavnitser said his staff members were "undressed and interrogated by the Russians".

"Disgusted" by the events, he said he gave the Ukrainian military the go-ahead to destroy his home.

"It was kind of an obvious decision for me," he told ITV. "I want to do everything to help Ukraine win."

Stavnitser said it had not been long since he finished building the home. Sharing a photo on Instagram of the demolished property, he said he hoped to rebuild it someday.

"We will rebuild the country, the main thing is to save as many lives as possible," he added.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, thousands of civilians have been killed in violence and over 50 lakh have fled to other countries.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes