‘Everyone supports you on TikTok’: Ukraine president’s heartwarming meeting with injured teen

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by zelenskiy official)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is winning praise across the world for leading his country with courage amid incessant Russian attacks. Recently, he was told about his immense popularity on TikTok, the video-sharing platform used widely by youngsters.

On Thursday, Zelensky visited a teenager at a hospital in Kyiv. The girl, Katya Vlasenko, had been injured while trying to save her younger brother from shelling, The Independent reported.

A video of the meeting showed the girl crying as Zelensky shook her hand. He gave her flowers.

The teen then told Zelensky how people were only talking about him on TikTok.

“And everybody supports you on TikTok,” the girl said, according to a translation provided by The Independent. “All talk about you, it is all about you.”

In response, the Ukrainian president said: “It is not easy, but we do the right thing.”

Vlasenko’s family had been shot while trying to leave their house outside Kyiv last week, NBC News reported.

The teenager told NBC journalist Richard Engel that the Russians attacked them even though her father kept shouting “don’t shoot, there are children here”.

“I remember the bullet coming through my knee,” she added. “After this, I lost consciousness.”

Bullets went through the girl’s back, ribs and thighs, her mother told Engel. “She suffered the most as she was covering her little brother.”

Children are among the thousands of civilians reportedly killed in the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which has devastated cities and triggered a refugee crisis.

More than 30 lakh people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.