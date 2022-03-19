‘Unbearable pain’: Ukrainian ballet star, injured in Russian attack, dies

Russia-Ukraine war: Artem Datsyshyn’s colleagues described him as a great artist and a wonderful man. (Image credit: Facebook/Tatiana Borovik)

A Ukrainian ballet star, who had been injured in Russian shelling last month, has died at a hospital in Kyiv. Artem Datsyshyn, 43, was a former soloist at Ukraine’s National Opera, according to BBC.

Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky described Datsyshyn as a “beautiful dancer loved by his colleagues”. “Unbearable pain,” Ratmansky added.

Anatoly Solovyanenko, the general stage director at the National Opera of Ukraine, said Datsyshyn was “a great artist and a wonderful man”.

During his career, Datsyshyn had performed as the lead in Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, according to The Independent.

The news of Datsyshyn’s passing came after the death of an acclaimed Ukrainian actor, Oksana Shvet, in a Russian rocket attack. A week before that, another actor, 33-year-old Pasha Lee, was killed. He had joined the Ukrainian armed forces to fight the Russians.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused heavy casualties. There is no clear number on civilian deaths yet but many reports say thousands have been killed. Nearly 100 children are also among the dead.

The Russia-Ukraine war has forced more than 32 lakh people to leave their homes and flee to safety in neighbouring countries. More than 20 lakh have crossed into Poland, news agency AFP reported.

Continuous Russian attacks have devastated cities in Ukraine. Cities like Sumy and Mariupol are running out of water, food and medicines.

World leaders have expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for "lifting of the siege and humanitarian access" to Mariupol.