English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukraine bridal gown brand is now creating military vests

    Russia-Ukraine war: The brand, Milla Nova, is also making dresses in the colour of the Ukrainian flag, with plans of using them to help collect money for the war-torn country.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 19, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Employees of Milla Nova, a bridal fashion brand, are working overtime to make clothes for Ukrainian soldiers and medics. (Image credit: Facebook/ Milla Nova)

    Russia-Ukraine war: Employees of Milla Nova, a bridal fashion brand, are working overtime to make clothes for Ukrainian soldiers and medics. (Image credit: Facebook/ Milla Nova)


    As the Ukrainian armed forces continue their fierce fight against invading Russian troops, a bridal fashion brand is chipping in to make clothes for them.

    Ukrainian fashion house Milla Nova, famed for its exquisite wedding gowns, is now engaged in producing assault vests and military nets, CNN reported.

     


    The brand said in an Instagram post that along with making brides happy, it is focused on saving Ukraine.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Along with wedding gowns, we produce clothes for our defenders and medics,” Milla Nova added. “We are trying to help as much as we possibly can and encourage everyone to unite and help too. Only together we can overcome evil with good.”

    Milla Nova’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) lyana Kyrychuk told CNN that her employees were working overtime to make clothes for soldiers, many travelling long distances to factories.

    Milla Nova is also creating dresses in the colour of the Ukrainian flag, with plans of using them to help collect money for the war-torn country.

     





    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Milla Nova™ (@millanova)

    The fashion brand has 600 workers in all, 98 percent being women, CNN reported. Most of them are still in Lviv city. Some have moved to Poland.

    Milla Nova’s CEO told CNN she was very proud of her team’s “incredible dedication and loyalty”.

    There has been an outpouring of solidarity and help for Ukrainians from around the world.

    The country has been under attacks from Russians for over three weeks now. Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than 30 lakh have fled to neighbouring countries in search of safety.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #fashion #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 19, 2022 11:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.