Ukraine bridal gown brand is now creating military vests

Russia-Ukraine war: Employees of Milla Nova, a bridal fashion brand, are working overtime to make clothes for Ukrainian soldiers and medics. (Image credit: Facebook/ Milla Nova)

As the Ukrainian armed forces continue their fierce fight against invading Russian troops, a bridal fashion brand is chipping in to make clothes for them.

Ukrainian fashion house Milla Nova, famed for its exquisite wedding gowns, is now engaged in producing assault vests and military nets, CNN reported.

The brand said in an Instagram post that along with making brides happy, it is focused on saving Ukraine.

“Along with wedding gowns, we produce clothes for our defenders and medics,” Milla Nova added. “We are trying to help as much as we possibly can and encourage everyone to unite and help too. Only together we can overcome evil with good.”

Milla Nova’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) lyana Kyrychuk told CNN that her employees were working overtime to make clothes for soldiers, many travelling long distances to factories.

Milla Nova is also creating dresses in the colour of the Ukrainian flag, with plans of using them to help collect money for the war-torn country.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Milla Nova™ (@millanova)

The fashion brand has 600 workers in all, 98 percent being women, CNN reported. Most of them are still in Lviv city. Some have moved to Poland.

Milla Nova’s CEO told CNN she was very proud of her team’s “incredible dedication and loyalty”.

There has been an outpouring of solidarity and help for Ukrainians from around the world.

The country has been under attacks from Russians for over three weeks now. Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than 30 lakh have fled to neighbouring countries in search of safety.