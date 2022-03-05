English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘Extraordinary times’: Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Tesla boss Elon Musk’s note of solidarity and a message on oil and gas output

    Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk, who heads Tesla, the world’s largest electronic vehicles maker, called for a boost in oil and gas output amid soaring prices. “Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla,” he added.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 05, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk said sustainable energy solutions cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk said sustainable energy solutions cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports.


    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Saturday called for an immediate increase oil and gas output amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Musk, who heads the world’s largest electronic vehicles maker, said such a boost would negatively affect his company. “But sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports,” he added.

    The billionaire said that “extraordinary times” demand “extraordinary measures”. “Hate to say this, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Musk also expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are fighting to defend their country in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

    “Hold Strong Ukraine,” he tweeted. “And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”

    Oil prices have hit a record high as buyers continue to boycott barrels from Russia -- the second-largest crude exporter in the world.

    On Friday, Brent futures surged 6.9 percent to settle at $118.11 per barrel, news agency Reuters reported. US West Texas settled at $115.68 after a 7.4 percent-rise.

    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has intensified its offensive since then.

    Several countries have announced sanctions on Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine, though they do not directly target its oil and gas sectors.

    Some Russian banks have been cut from SWIFT -- a global inter-banking system.

    Assets of the Russian central bank in the US have been frozen. American citizens and business entities are barred from transacting with the bank.

    Stock trading in Russia has been suspended. The Russian currency has also hit a record low amid the crisis.

    (With inputs from Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #oil #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Tesla
    first published: Mar 5, 2022 10:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.