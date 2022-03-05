‘Extraordinary times’: Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Tesla boss Elon Musk’s note of solidarity and a message on oil and gas output

Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk said sustainable energy solutions cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Saturday called for an immediate increase oil and gas output amid the Russia-Ukraine war.



Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately.

Musk, who heads the world’s largest electronic vehicles maker, said such a boost would negatively affect his company. “But sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports,” he added.

The billionaire said that “extraordinary times” demand “extraordinary measures”. “Hate to say this, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately.”

Musk also expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are fighting to defend their country in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

“Hold Strong Ukraine,” he tweeted. “And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”



Oil prices have hit a record high as buyers continue to boycott barrels from Russia -- the second-largest crude exporter in the world.

On Friday, Brent futures surged 6.9 percent to settle at $118.11 per barrel, news agency Reuters reported. US West Texas settled at $115.68 after a 7.4 percent-rise.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has intensified its offensive since then.

Several countries have announced sanctions on Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine, though they do not directly target its oil and gas sectors.

Some Russian banks have been cut from SWIFT -- a global inter-banking system.

Assets of the Russian central bank in the US have been frozen. American citizens and business entities are barred from transacting with the bank.

Stock trading in Russia has been suspended. The Russian currency has also hit a record low amid the crisis.