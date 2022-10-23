‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill helps send 500 drones to Ukraine

Last month, actor Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, became the brand ambassador of a project to supply drones to Ukraine to shore up its defence against Russia.

Since his involvement with the Army of Drones campaign, 500 drones have been sent to the war-ravaged country, Bloomberg reported.

Hamill told Bloomberg he was surprised to see how the effort was taking off.

“I was really shocked because they give me these updates at least two or three times a week about what’s going on and they said they’ve received over 500 drones since I started this," he said.

The actor reflected on how critical drones were in Ukraine's war efforts.

"They define war outcomes, they protect their land, their people, they monitor the border, they’re eyes in the sky,” he was quoted as saying by the website.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had shown confidence in Hamill, saying he will certainly be able to handle a "difficult yet very important mission".

Responding to the president, Hamill had said he was honoured to be able to support Ukraine in any way possible.

Army of Drones is a complex program that involves the procurement of drones as well as pilot training maintenance and replacement.

"An Army of Drones will allow us to constantly monitor the 2, 470 km long frontline and provide an effective response to enemy attacks," the Ukraine government has said.

They are also running a larger official fundraiser, called UNITED24, to help with its war efforts. Its ambassadors include Ukrainian football star Andriy Shevchenko and American singer and actor Barbra Streisand.