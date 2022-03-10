Sony suspends PlayStation shipments to Russia, calls for peace in Ukraine

Sony said Thursday it had halted PlayStation shipments to Russia and suspended operations of the gaming giant's online store there, the latest global brand to shun the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," said a statement posted on PlayStation's Twitter account.

"We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia."

The statement added that Japanese tech and entertainment giant Sony Group was donating $2 million to the UN refugee agency and Save the Children "to support the victims of this tragedy".

A growing number of multinationals, from McDonald's to Adidas and Samsung, have fully or partially halted business in Russia after its invasion of its neighbouring country two weeks ago.

Some have cited supply chain disruption while others have directly linked the move to outrage over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine.