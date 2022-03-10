English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Sony suspends PlayStation shipments to Russia, calls for peace in Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sony said it has suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

    AFP
    March 10, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

    Sony said Thursday it had halted PlayStation shipments to Russia and suspended operations of the gaming giant's online store there, the latest global brand to shun the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

    "Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," said a statement posted on PlayStation's Twitter account.

    "We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia."

    The statement added that Japanese tech and entertainment giant Sony Group was donating $2 million to the UN refugee agency and Save the Children "to support the victims of this tragedy".

    A growing number of multinationals, from McDonald's to Adidas and Samsung, have fully or partially halted business in Russia after its invasion of its neighbouring country two weeks ago.

    Close
    Some have cited supply chain disruption while others have directly linked the move to outrage over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine.
    AFP
    Tags: #PlayStation #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Sony
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 07:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.