‘Separate lines’: CNN journalist’s thread on racism sister, others faced while escaping Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: CNN journalist Bijan Hosseini’s sister and her friends reached Poland after a harrowing journey stretching on for more than four days. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @BijanCNN)

CNN journalist Bijan Hosseini’s sister is among the lakhs of people who fled Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. Her journey, already riddled with difficulties, was made tougher because of racial discrimination, as Hosseini explained in a Twitter thread.

Hosseini’s sister, who is adopted, hails from Sierra Leone in West Africa. She lived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv at the time of Russia’s attack on February 24. As violence broke out in the city, the woman and her friends decided to go to Dnipro, from where they hoped to catch a bus to Lviv -- a safer location close to the border with Poland.



My sister was trapped in #Ukraine. This is a thread about her incredible journey to reach #Poland. During her escape she experienced #racism, injuries, freezing temps and sleep deprivation. Her story is only one of the hundreds of thousands of people trying to get out.

— Bijan Hosseini (@BijanCNN) March 1, 2022

The group of eight, including a toddler, squeezed into a small sedan for a seven-hour journey. But on reaching Dnipro, they found that buses and trains were not running. Then, they urged the driver to take them to Lviv. The driver agreed to it in return for $1,500, Hosseini said.

The driver promised to get them to the Polish border. “But after 30 hours on the road he said he had to go back to Kyiv,” Hosseini added. “My sister and her friends had to leave the car and attempt to reach the border on foot.”

The group reached the Polish border after a 10-hour walk in the freezing cold but were not allowed to cross, Hosseini said.

“Two lines were formed. One for white people, the other for everyone else,” the journalist said. “Only Ukrainians were being let over the border. Thousands of people were forced to sleep outside in the cold. Fires were started to keep people warm.”

The ordeal exhausted Hosseini’s sister, who fainted the next morning.

“She was exhausted from all the walking and hadn’t gotten proper sleep or food in days,” the journalist said. “An ambulance picked her up at the border and drove her 4 miles back east. She was given fluids and finally got some rest.”

After recovering, Hosseini’s sister, and her friends, got a ride back to Lviv, from where they boarded a bus to the Poland border. They made it to the border, but there were more difficulties in store.

“Someone announced that “all blacks” needed to get off,” Hosseini added. “My sister and her friends, bravely, refused to get off. They were met with the same racist treatment that thousands of others have reported at borders, bus and train stations across the country.”

The group were finally let in after camping at the border for five hours. At this point, their journey had stretched on for four-and-a-half days.

“My sister is lucky” Hosseini said. “She’s safe, in a hotel where she was finally able to shower and sleep in a bed. There are still thousands of people in her shoes trapped on the other side. More than half a million refugees have fled Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, according to the UN.”

Several other African nationals as well as Indian students have complained about facing discrimination while trying to leave Ukraine.

An Indian medical student, named Saakshi Ijantkar, told CNN that Indians were not being allowed to pass the checkpoints before the border.

"They allow 30 Indians only after 500 Ukrainians get in," the student said. "To get to this border you need to walk 4 to 5 kilometers from the first checkpoint to the second one. Ukrainians are given taxis and buses to travel, all other nationalities have to walk. They were very racist to Indians and other nationalities."