    On TV, Russian CEO says he'll go back to working as Santa Claus, drinks to ‘death’ of stock market

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russia is reeling under the impact of economic sanctions imposed on it by the United States and its allies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: “Dear stock market, you were close to us, you were interesting,” the man, Alex Butmanov, said, before drinking from a soda bottle on live TV. (Image credit: @Real_Matt/Twitter)

    


    An investment expert drank to the “death” of the Russian stock market on television and said that in worst-case scenario, he will go back to dressing up as Santa Claus to earn a living. Russia is reeling under the impact of economic sanctions imposed on it by the United States and its allies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

    Alex Butmanov, the founder and chief executive officer of an investment group, made an appearance on one of the shows of Russian TV channel RBC, according to Fortune magazine.

    The anchor of the program asked him if he hoped to remain in the profession amid the crisis, according to translated English subtitles appearing in a video tweeted by journalist Peter Liakhov.

    “Worst-case scenario, I am going to work as Santa Claus as I did 25 years ago,” Butmanov said in response.”

    The anchor interrupted him to say: “But that (Christmas) is only once a year.”

    Butmanov then took out a bottle of soda. “Dear stock market, you were close to us, you were interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade,” he said before drinking from the bottle.

     

    Stocks fall, rouble dives as Russia sanctions hit world markets

    Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite: Sources

     

    The show’s astonished host said: “I don’t want to comment on this stunt because I don’t believe it.”

    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has intensified its offensive since then.

    Several countries have announced sanctions on Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine. Some Russian banks have been cut from SWIFT -- a global inter-banking system.

    Assets of the Russian central bank in the US have been frozen. American citizens and business entities are barred from transacting with the bank.

    Stock trading in Russia has been suspended until Wednesday. The Russian currency has also hit a record low amid the crisis.
    March 04, 2022
