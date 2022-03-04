On TV, Russian CEO says he'll go back to working as Santa Claus, drinks to ‘death’ of stock market

Russia-Ukraine war: “Dear stock market, you were close to us, you were interesting,” the man, Alex Butmanov, said, before drinking from a soda bottle on live TV. (Image credit: @Real_Matt/Twitter)

An investment expert drank to the “death” of the Russian stock market on television and said that in worst-case scenario, he will go back to dressing up as Santa Claus to earn a living. Russia is reeling under the impact of economic sanctions imposed on it by the United States and its allies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Alex Butmanov, the founder and chief executive officer of an investment group, made an appearance on one of the shows of Russian TV channel RBC, according to Fortune magazine.



A snapshot of the Russian economy: an investment expert goes live on air and says his current career trajectory is to work as "Santa Claus" and then drinks to the death of the stock market. With subtitles. pic.twitter.com/XiPVTSUuks

— Peter Liakhov (@peterliakhov) March 3, 2022

The anchor of the program asked him if he hoped to remain in the profession amid the crisis, according to translated English subtitles appearing in a video tweeted by journalist Peter Liakhov.

“Worst-case scenario, I am going to work as Santa Claus as I did 25 years ago,” Butmanov said in response.”

The anchor interrupted him to say: “But that (Christmas) is only once a year.”

Butmanov then took out a bottle of soda. “Dear stock market, you were close to us, you were interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade,” he said before drinking from the bottle.

The show’s astonished host said: “I don’t want to comment on this stunt because I don’t believe it.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has intensified its offensive since then.

Several countries have announced sanctions on Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine. Some Russian banks have been cut from SWIFT -- a global inter-banking system.

Assets of the Russian central bank in the US have been frozen. American citizens and business entities are barred from transacting with the bank.

Stock trading in Russia has been suspended until Wednesday. The Russian currency has also hit a record low amid the crisis.