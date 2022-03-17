English
    Watch: Ukraine rock star sings with people hiding in subway station

    Russia-Ukraine war: Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the frontman of Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy, sang Chervona Ruta, a popular Ukrainian song, along with Kharkiv’s mayor and residents.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    Ukrainian rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has been using his voice to protest against the war.

    Ukrainian rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has been using his voice to protest against the war.


    As the residents of Ukraine’s besieged Kharkiv city hid in a subway station to escape Russian attacks, they were joined by one of their country’s most famous musicians in singing a song, in a display of unity and strength amid trying times.

    Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the frontman of Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy, sang Chervona Ruta, a popular Ukrainian song, along with Kharkiv’s mayor and residents, according to Ukrainian sports website Zorya Londonsk.

    Twitter users were in awe of the heartening episode. “This unity, courage and strength are visible on every level in (Ukraine’s) society,” Belarusian journalist Hanna Liubakova tweeted, sharing a video from the subway station.

    Human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky described the video as "just beautiful".

    Vakarchuk, who is also a former politician, has been travelling across Ukraine, performing and protesting against the raging war, according to Channel 4.

    A recent video showed him performing tearfully at a train station in Lviv city.

    Russia's war on Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians, including children, and triggered a rapidly growing refugee crisis in Europe.

    More than 30 lakh people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive on February 24.

    As many as 2,000 civilians are reported to have been killed in Ukraine’s Mariupol city alone.

    Last week, Russian forces had attacked a maternity hospital in the city. The haunting photos of pregnant women injured in the attack had sparked widespread outrage.

    In their latest attack on Mariupol, the Russians bombed a theatre where 1,000 civilians were taking shelter. The number of casualties is unclear so far.
